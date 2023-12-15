ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 64,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 20,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $521.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.41 and a 200-day moving average of $509.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

