ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

