ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

