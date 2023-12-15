Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Scott C. Darling Sells 24,038 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $221.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

