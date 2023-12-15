Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Scott C. Darling Sells 24,038 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zscaler Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $221.13.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on ZS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.