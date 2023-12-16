10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.88. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

