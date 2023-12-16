1,203 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $148.68 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

