1,228 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,065.2% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

