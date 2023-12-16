1,390 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $245.99 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.12.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

