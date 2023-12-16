17 Education & Technology Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th (NYSE:YQ)

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 18th.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.6 %

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Featured Articles

