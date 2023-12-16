2,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 165,220 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,870,000 after acquiring an additional 277,190 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

