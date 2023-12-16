2,593 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. 3,373,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

