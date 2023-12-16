3,125 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

