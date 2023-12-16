3,684 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

