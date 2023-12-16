38,133 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $102.38. 754,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

