395 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.41. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

