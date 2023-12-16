421 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $372.58 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $373.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

