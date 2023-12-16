4,216 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 172,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,317,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

