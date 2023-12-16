450 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

