4,900 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $50.92 during midday trading on Friday. 4,669,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,366. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

