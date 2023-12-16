4,973 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
PHINIA Stock Performance
Shares of PHINIA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 1,956,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28.
PHINIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
