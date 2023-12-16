4,973 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHINIA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 1,956,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHIN

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.