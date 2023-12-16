5,063 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.