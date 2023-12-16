5,775 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 159.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 332,679 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 378,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 59,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.47 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.