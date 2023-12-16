60,628 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EMXC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. 1,491,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

