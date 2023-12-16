6,203 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
