6,203 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.