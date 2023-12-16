7,019 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS BRLN opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.