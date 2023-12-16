7,471 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

