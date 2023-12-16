845 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $7,855,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

