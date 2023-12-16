87,928 Shares in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Purchased by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. IZEA Worldwide accounts for about 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.57% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IZEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,685. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

