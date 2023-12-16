9,995 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,995 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

