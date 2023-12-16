Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.80. Abacus Life shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 2,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Abacus Life Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

