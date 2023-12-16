Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $107.29. 13,316,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

