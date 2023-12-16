AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

