ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider James Kihara Sells 2,000 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,432. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

