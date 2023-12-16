ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.69.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.