Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 5,456 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. 595,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,360. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

