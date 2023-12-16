Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,430,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,584. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.