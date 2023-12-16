Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Infinera worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 103,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 999,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Infinera Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,956. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

