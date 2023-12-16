Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 86.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 1,567,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.71 and a beta of 0.61. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.18 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

