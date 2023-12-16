Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,394 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after buying an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 59,197,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,334,281. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

