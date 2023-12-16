Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yelp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,628. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

