Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 120 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,438. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

