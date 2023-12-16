Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 49,550 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,550 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,727,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895,816. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

