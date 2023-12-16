Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 920 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $257.17. 373,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $258.37. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.