Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,792 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.29. 370,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,730. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

