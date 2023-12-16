Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.22. 553,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,689. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $484.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.03.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.