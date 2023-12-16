Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 873,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,780. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.