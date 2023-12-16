Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 269,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

