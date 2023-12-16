Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,657. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

