Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,193. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

