Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 9,295,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.